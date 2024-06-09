Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.