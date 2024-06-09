Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,901 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cool were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Cool in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,220,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Cool by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,027,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cool by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLCO stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Cool Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Cool Dividend Announcement

About Cool

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

