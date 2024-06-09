Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.76 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.