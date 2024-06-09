Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,737 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Corning worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

