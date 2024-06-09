Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.