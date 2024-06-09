Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.32. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $9.4084 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.72%.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.