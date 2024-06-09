Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Crown’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after buying an additional 1,003,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,960,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

