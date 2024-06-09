CUBE Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $0.04 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

