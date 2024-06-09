DeXe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $481.08 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for $13.19 or 0.00019029 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $481.08 million and $10.18 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,082.83411149 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 13.53556013 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $9,492,646.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

