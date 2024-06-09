Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,127,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 20,691,545 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.64.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.00 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000.

