DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,489 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 161,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,826,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

