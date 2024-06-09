DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 315,603 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.64.

DRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

