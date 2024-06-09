Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NAPA stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

