Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA opened at $7.50 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

