Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ducommun by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. Ducommun has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $853.47 million, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

