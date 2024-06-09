Elevance Health, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $41.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $538.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.92. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.