Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 1,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

