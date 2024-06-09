Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,938,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 226.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

WIRE opened at $288.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.36. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

