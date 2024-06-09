ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.06.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

