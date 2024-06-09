Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 8.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 22,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 253,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $985.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $22,877,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $1,278,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $22,877,262.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,038 shares of company stock valued at $28,659,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

