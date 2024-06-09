Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,691 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $113,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 213,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,504,000 after purchasing an additional 649,957 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,618,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GCOR opened at $40.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

