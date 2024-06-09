Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $101,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

