Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $109,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

