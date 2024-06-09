Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $120,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,564,000 after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 171,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,967,000 after purchasing an additional 378,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Read Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.