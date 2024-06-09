Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 36,850 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $104,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVY opened at $226.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.96. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $162.32 and a one year high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,654,858. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

