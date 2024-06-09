Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 569,520 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 10.24% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $118,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

