Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $129,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pool alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $340.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.29. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.