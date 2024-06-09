Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $117.80 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Entegris worth $117,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $278,727,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $82,813,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $18,275,000.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

