Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 160,900 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $110,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,385,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.