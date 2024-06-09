Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 395,113 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,113 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $109,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 640,151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

