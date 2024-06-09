Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $111.06 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,233,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,056,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.