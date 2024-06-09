Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 183 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get XPO alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Up 1.4 %

XPO opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

View Our Latest Report on XPO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.