Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.