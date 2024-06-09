Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sysco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Sysco by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

