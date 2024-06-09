Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $42,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of HBI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Hanesbrands Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
