Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,390 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.17 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

