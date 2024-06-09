Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,675 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CTRA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.