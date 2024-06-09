Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $21,264,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,626,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.