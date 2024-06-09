Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,401,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.