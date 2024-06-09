Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

