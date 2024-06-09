Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.