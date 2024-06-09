Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

