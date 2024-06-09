Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

