Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $888,525.57 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Ergo has a total market cap of $82.64 million and approximately $888,525.57 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001574 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,338.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00674740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00115362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00245842 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00081517 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,712,755 coins and its circulating supply is 75,712,647 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

