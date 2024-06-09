Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 4,210,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,960,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 238,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

