ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Down 2.0 %
SMHB stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
