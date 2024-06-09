Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,621.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

