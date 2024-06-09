Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

