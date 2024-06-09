Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 14.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Trading Up 0.5 %

WAT opened at $302.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

