Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 861 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.